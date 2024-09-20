Stearns County is named High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area “HIDTA”

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — The Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) has designated Stearns County as a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area “HIDTA.”

After five years of applying, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was finally selected for this designation, which will allow them access to federal intelligence analysts, federally funded training, and federal funding options to collectively investigate and arrest dealers of controlled substances.

The Central Minnesota region has seen an increase in trafficking of controlled substances over the years both locally and as a central distribution point for the State of Minnesota.

Stearns County is one of only five locations in the country with a “HIDTA” designation. Beltrami County in Northern Minnesota is also one of the five.

The Stearns County Sherriff’s Office says partnering and collectively sharing information is a key to the program and to building criminal cases against drug trafficking organizations.