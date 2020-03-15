Mar 14, 2020
Stearns County Jail Cancels Visits until March 30
The Stearns County Jail has cancelled all public inmate visitations until March 30th days in an effort aid in the prevention of the spread of the Coronavirus.
Authorities are working with their inmate phone system provider to give each inmate one free phone call up to 20 minutes in length a week to communicate with friends and family while visiting is suspended.
The county will let us know of any further updates and/or changes regarding jail visitation.