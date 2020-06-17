Stearns County License Center to Re-Open for Appointments

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns County residents will be allowed by appointment to renew their expired or soon to expire driver’s license at the Stearns County West License Center in Waite Park.

Appointments can be made online through the Stearns County website. Residents also will need to pre-apply online at the Department of Public Safety’s website where a pre-application confirmation number will be required to schedule an appointment.

Stearns County officials still encourage visitors to wear masks when inside the building.

Governor Walz extended all driver’s licenses that expired during the peacetime order until August 31, 2020. The REAL ID deadline has been extended to October 1, 2021.