Stearns County Looking For Community Input On 2021 Family Investment Plan

Nyah Adams / News Director

Stearns County Human Services says they are looking for community members to give input on its Minnesota Family Investment program Biennial Service Agreement/Plan.

The plan aims to help low-income families with children to increase economic stability by providing funding, employment services, crisis funding, and childcare.

Minnesota Statutes say counties have to have an approved MFIP Plan to receive necessary funding.

A draft of the 2020-2021 MFIP Plan can be found on the Stearns County website.

Comments on the plan will be accepted until September 20th. Comments can be sent by e-mail to Brian Davis, Planning Coordinator at Stearns County Human Services.