Stearns County Now has 11 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, Sherburne County Has 12

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns County Health officials have confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, making this the largest jump since the Stearns County had its first case.

The number of total cases in the county now sits at 11 and health officials continue to urge residents to practice social distancing and follow the stay at home order, to help reduce the spread.

The Minnesota Department of Health shows that nearby counties like Benton only has one confirmed case, and Sherburne has 12 cases of COVID-19.

You can review this interactive web dashboard of the state’s cases as of Thursday, April 16. It includes the number of tests given, patients who have recovered and many more data points on the pandemic in Minnesota.

If you have any questions, you can call the Stearns County hotline at 320-650-6625.