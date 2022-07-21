Stearns County Offering Grants to Clean-Up and Replace Septic Systems

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

There’s grant funding available in Stearns County if you need help replacing or repairing your septic and sewage systems, with a goal of protecting and restoring ground water quality.

Stearns County’s Environmental Services Department is sharing information about the grant funding and how it can be used to help homeowners in replacing or repairing subsurface sewage treatment systems. There are some requirements to be eligible for the grant, including;

· Your current sewage treatment system is non-compliant

· Your household has low income

· Applicant owns and lives on the property that needs improvement

· The property is a homesteaded single-family home or duplex

The grant program will help with financing the design, permit costs and installation of an upgrade/repair/replacement of a septic system that is non-compliant. The funds are being distributed by the county on a first come first served basis.

You can get more information and download the application on the Stearns County website.