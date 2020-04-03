Stearns County Officials Continue to Push Social Distancing

Stearns County Public Health is urging all residents to follow social distancing guidelines while responding to COVID-19 outbreak.

There have been concerns that social distancing isn’t always being practiced, but health officials say this is the one thing everyone can do to slow the infection rate.

Public Health Division Director Renee Frauendienst says, “We realize this isn’t easy or fun to do and people are getting bored, but it’s imperative that we be persistent”. She also added, “Now is the time for us to think bigger than ourselves; we need community”

If you have any questions about coronavirus, contact the Stearns/Benton County hotline at 320-656-6625 or 1-877-782-5683.