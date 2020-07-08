Stearns County Prepares for Comprehensive Plan Final Approval

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns County staff have been working over the last year and a half on updating its Comprehensive Plan the would last until 2040.

While working with the public, community leaders and stakeholders, the staff believes this new update will bring a new vision for the county.

Stearns County staff says this new vision will include greater flexibility in interpreting land uses, while establishing new policies that address important focus areas identified by the community.

A public hearing will be held on July 28th where the draft plan will be presented to the County Board of Commissioners. You can view the project website here and provide comments on the draft plan.