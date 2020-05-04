Stearns County Property Tax Penalty Waived to June 15

By Blake Theisen / News Director

The Stearns County Board of Administrators announced today their decision to waive late penalties for first half property tax for property owners financially impacted the COID-19.

The initial deadline was set for May 15, but has now been pushed back to June 15. Residents and business owners are recommended to still pay their property taxes on time if possible, because the funds are used by schools, local cities, and townships.

This forgiveness doesn’t apply to any properties are escrowed, utilities, or have an annual tax bill of over $100,000.

Currently all property tax payments are being processed online, by mail, or through drop boxes located at the entrances Administration Building in downtown St. Cloud or at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.