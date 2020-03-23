Stearns County Puts Out A Call for Supplies for Health Care Workers

Stearns County and area health care providers needs your help in providing supplies for area health professionals, to help in the fight of COVID-19.

Items in need include Personal Protective Equipment like surgical masks, respirators, googles, and face shields. Home-made items like masks, face shields and scrubs will work as well. They are asking for the items to be new.

If you would like to donate any of these items, or have questions on any other items, please call the Stearns Country Coronavirus hotline at 320-656-6625 or 1-877-782-5683.

Staff will help direct you on where to donate the equipment.