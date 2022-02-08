Stearns County Redistricting Informational Meeting

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Stearns County is hosting an informational meeting on the redistricting process in the county.

The meeting will be Tuesday, February 22 at 6 p.m. at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.

Anyone who would like to make a comment or ask questions about the redistricting process are asked to sign up by contacting elections@co.stearns.mn.us. If you can’t make it to the meeting you can still leave feedback at stearnscountymn.gov.

The Minnesota redistricting timetable for city wards and precincts should be done by county about 19 weeks before the state primaries, which is Tuesday, August 9th this year.