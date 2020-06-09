Stearns County Shares Five Year Construction Plan

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Highway Department will once again update its five-year construction project plan, but this year will be different due to COVID-19.

Once a year the SCHD hosts a public meeting to discuss their plan and revise other years within the program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a public meeting will not be held for citizens.

You can email your comments to highway@co.stearns.mn.us and view the entire project plan here.