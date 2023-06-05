Stearns County Sheriffs Find Body of Missing Kayaker

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A St. Cloud family is in mourning after police found the body of a missing kayaker in the Mississippi River Friday.

Stearns County Sheriffs received a 911 call around 6:20 p.m. from a boater near the St. Germain Street bridge that a body appeared to be floating in the river.

Officers responded and recovered the body of 39-year-old Donal Richard Worden around 6:45 p.m.

Worden went missing around 4 p.m. Wednesday when Stearns County got a call about an overturned kayak on the river.

Officers conducted search and recovery operations Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

They say Worden put in his kayak near the Holiday Station store in Sartell and planned to end up at Munsinger Gardens.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting the autopsy.