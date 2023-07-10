Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Accepting Explorer Program Applications

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications from youth interested in exploring public safety careers.

Youth between the ages of 15-21 can apply for the Explorer Program.

The nearly 50-year-old program provides training and guidance toward a career in law enforcement, corrections and dispatch.

Explorers, as they’re called, learn procedures from everyday law enforcement scenarios, report writing, defensive tactics and arrest protocol.

They also learn CPR and Basic First Aid on top of how to dispatch and what it’s like to work in a jail setting.

Explorers are even allowed to participate in ride-alongs with officers and sit-alongs with dispatchers.

The group meets on a weekly basis during the school year and periodically throughout the summer months.

Those interested should email Advisor Eric Schultz.