Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and St. Cloud Fire Department Announce Changes Due To COVID-19

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and St. Cloud Fire Department have both announced changes to their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Administration Center, West Service Center and Melrose Office will all be closed to the general public for conducting overall business.

The Law Enforcement Center lobby in St. Cloud will also be closed to the public Monday through Friday, though gun permit applications will still be allowed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Stearns County Sheriff’s office is suspending all civil process services except for emergency court orders, orders for protection, harassment restraining orders and orders deemed necessary to be served by the judicial system.

The St. Cloud Fire Department will temporarily close their administration to the public starting Friday. If you are looking to fill out a burning permit, it can be done on-line through their website.