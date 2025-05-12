Stearns County Sheriff’s Office announces a new tool to help parents recognize drug use

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

STEARNS CTY., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has a new educational tool to help parents recognize the signs of drug use.

The “Hidden in Plain Sight” mobile display enables parents to walk through a replica of a teenager’s room and look for items that are common to illicit drug usage or items that are used as a way to hide illegal drugs.

It is a self-guided tour featuring several props in the display. Parents are provided with an explanation book as they walk through the room.

The display will be used and on display at public events such as city festivals, the county fair, parent-teacher nights, and many other community events.