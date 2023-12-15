Stearns County Sheriff’s Office need help to find missing woman

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Her name is Kaitlyn Hohman. The Sheriff’s Office says Hohman was reported missing from Eden Valley and was last in contact with her family around the end of July.

Law enforcement is concerned for Hohman’s safety.

She is white, 5’2″ and 125 pounds, with blue eyes and is known to wear a wig.

They say she may be in the Twin Cities Metro areas, specifically around Bloomington.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip through their website.