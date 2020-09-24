Stearns County Sheriff’s Office New Proposed Body Worn Camera Policy

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s comment on a newly developed “Body Worn Camera” proposed policy.

The sheriff’s office is accepting public comment on the proposed policy and comments can by submitted by mail or email.

There will also be a public hearing where you can make comments on the proposed policy after the regular Stearns County Board of Commissioners meeting on October 20th at 9 a.m.

Comments submitted by mail should be sent to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the P.O. box is #217.

You can email your comments to sheriff@co.stearns.mn.us