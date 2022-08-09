Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Says Goodbye to Two Long Time Officials

By Nyah Adams / News Director

After a combined 61 years of service at the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, two long-time service men are hanging up their uniforms.

Sheriff Steve Soyka and Lt. Kellan Hemmesch

Sgt. Ken Friday with his wife Becky

Lieutenant Kellan Hemmesch and Sergeant Ken Friday both retired in July. Lt. Hemmesch started with the Sheriff’s office in 1998 and Sgt. Friday started in 1990.

On their last day, co-workers and their families spent time celebrating their accomplishments and sharing stories.

Employees at the Sheriff’s office say they are thankful for all their years of service and wish them well in the future.