Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Searching For New Employees

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s office says they are looking to hire.

The Sheriff’s office is holding hiring events in Albany on December 3rd and in Coldspring on December 4th. This is the first time the department has made recruitment efforts in the cities surrounding St. Cloud.

When describing why they are expanding recruitment efforts, Sheriff Steve Soyka said, “We want to get out in our county and reach residents who may not otherwise think about working at the Sheriff’s Office”.

If you are interested in working for the county the hiring event in Albany is on December 3 in Albany City Hall from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. The event in Coldspring will be at the Coldspring City hall on December 4 and run from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.