Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help Locating 16-Year-Old Girl

Stearns County authorities are seeking your help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Mackenzie Rose Langner. She left her foster care placement around 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 31st and has not been heard from since. She left her cell phone behind.

Langner was placed in foster care in the Duluth area. She goes by the nickname “Kenzie” and is described as being five foot three inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She has brown shoulder length hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with white lettering, an olive green cropped hoodie, a black inner shell of a jacket with a red stocking hat and brown Timberland boots.

Authorities say she may still be in the Duluth area, but, they do not know where she is.

If you have any information about Langner’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240 or any local law enforcement agency at 911.