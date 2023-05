Jakub Blum / Reporter

Stearns County will be starting the 2023 Resurfacing Project on Monday, May 15.

The project consists of reclaiming and repaving various roads in Stearns County.

The project will start on County Road 17 to North County Line in Melrose Township, and on County Road 54 from the east limits of Albany to County Road 9 in Avon.

The planned completion date for this project is Sept. 15.

Date and timeframes are weather dependent.