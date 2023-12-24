Stearns County three-car crash kills one

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MAINE PRAIRIE TWP., Minn. — One man is dead after a three-car crash in Stearns County.

It happened around 4 p.m. Friday in Maine Prairie Township.

Troopers say a car was driving eastbound on Polar Ridge Road when it collided with an SUV driving southbound on Highway 15. A car driving northbound on Highway 15 then collided with the car.

The driver of the northbound car was 80-year-old Elton Hatcher from Watkins.

Watkins was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He died at the scene.

Everyone else involved suffered minor injuries.