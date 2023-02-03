Feb 3, 2023
Stearns County Wants Input on the Future of Its Park System
By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter
Stearns County is seeking input on a plan that will guide the future of the County’s parks, trails and recreation system for the next 10 to 20 years.
A brief online survey asks about awareness and usage of the County’s parks and trails, and it asks for ideas for future investments. The responses will guide activities and recreational programs to be offered in the parks in years to come. The survey is the beginning of what will be a 10-month process to develop a master plan for the outdoor recreation system.
The goal is to develop a plan with a foundation in Stearns County residents’ needs and desires for its 19 parks and recreation services.
Here are a few of the most popular recreational and trails destinations in Stearns County:
- Quarry Park and Nature Preserve
- Lake Wobegon Trail
- Beaver Island Trail
- Warner Lake County Park
- Mississippi River County Park
The County focuses on water access, hiking, biking, ski trails, picnicking, fishing, nature viewing, and other non-city recreation. The last plan was developed in 1989 and included recommendations for the development of the Lake Wobegon Trail and Quarry Park.