Stearns County’s Bob Dunning Wins Ag. Inspector of the Year Award

By Alexander Fern / News Director

Stearns County’s Agriculture Inspector, Bob Dunning, took home the Minnesota Agricultural Inspector of the Year Award.

Bob Dunning

Dunning was recognized for his leadership, commitment, and hard work. The Minnesota Legislature awarded Dunning the award, providing information and testimony at the legislative session advocating for funding for Ag. Inspector positions across the state. The position is currently an unfunded mandate which has led to inconsistent weed management throughout the state.

Dunning runs the biological control program, which uses bugs to kill noxious weeds, and insects that live and die on those noxious weeds and do not cause any other environmental harm or plant damage, eliminating the need for herbicides.

Dunning is also the seed inspector, checking facilities of seed sellers and sampling seeds to make sure they aren’t outdated and that what’s on the label is really what’s in the package. Dunning manages the pesticide applicator program, administering exams and giving licenses to those who spray pesticides. He is also a certified tree inspector and is trained to spot disease and invasive pests.