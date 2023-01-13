Stearns History Museum Hosts Sweetheart Dance for Valentine’s Day

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The Stearns History Museum is hosting a party for you and your special someone this Valentine’s Day.

They’re partnering with the Whitney Senior Center with a Sweetheart Dance. You can take a step back in time to the big band era as you sway to the music of the Rock City Jazz Band.

They’ll be playing music favorites from the 20s, 30s and 40s so you can dance the night away with your friends. Local beer will be available alongside with tasty treats. You’re encouraged to wear your best vintage clothing.

The dance is Saturday, February 11th at the Whitney Senior Center. Dance lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and the dance kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.