STEM Grants for SCSU and BSU

Bemidji State University and St. Cloud State University will be receiving and sharing an intended 2-million-dollar grant after U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced that the National Science Foundation has awarded the money addressing the shortage of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) teachers in Minnesota.

The grant for Bemidji State University will fund projects aimed at increasing the number of mathematics teachers in rural areas.

The St. Cloud State University grant will go toward increasing the number of mathematics, chemistry and chemistry and physics teachers in high-need, diverse schools.