Stickers to Help Special Needs Residents and Emergency Services in Stearns County

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Imagine living in a home or being a person with special needs such as being deaf, or having a brain injury or PTSD and help is needed from emergency responders. Communication can be challenging, even without being in a potentially stressful situation.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a new program to help notify public safety officials if they are called or needed at a home with special needs.

Signs available

The program uses brightly colored stickers that are put in prominent locations such as front doors or windows to alert responding police, fire, and emergency medical services that someone with special needs or a special type of response is present or lives there.

The stickers have different colors depending on the type of needs the person may have. The stickers identify those with Autism or special needs, a brain injury or PTSD, diabetes, dementia or Alzheimer’s, and those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The stickers are now available and free to the public and each police agency within Stearns County including the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office. You can pick one up in person or at public events they may be at.

The program is in cooperation with the Stearns County Police Chiefs Association.