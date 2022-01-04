Storage Building Containing Diesel Fuel Catches Fire Near Albany Sunday

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center says they received a call of a building catching fire in Krain Twonship located at 4050 245th Ave. on January 2nd.

The owner of the storage building is identified as 53-year-old Jerry Martin Breth of Albany who reported that his smaller storage building that contained diesel fuel and farming equipment was ablaze at around 9 p.m. Freeport Fire and Albany Fire extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.

Breth recovered several pieces of equipment before the fire spread to other areas. Officials say they believe the cause of the fire was the chimney surrounding the building.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Freeport Fire and Rescue, Albany Fire and Rescue, and Melrose Ambulance responded to the scene.