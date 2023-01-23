Storage Facility Robbed in Sauk Rapids

By Alexander Fern / News Director

A Sauk Rapids man reported that sometime in the span from January 12th-18th that someone broke into his rented storage container at Pikus Mini Storage.

CCTV

Among the belongings being stolen were music speakers, a wheelbarrow, and several totes containing miscellaneous property.

Security camera footage caught the suspects arriving in a white 1998-2007 Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra with a small cargo trailer. The truck has black fender flares and appears to have some damage to the front bumper in the area of the front license plate. In the video, three suspects are seen breaking into the storage container and stealing the victim’s property.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects is asked to contact the Benton

County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301.