String of Vehicle Collisions Near St. Cloud

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

This past Wednesday a string of collisions in Wright County ended in vehicle damage and a car rolled onto the train tracks.

57-year-old Jesus Ortiz of Belgrade was traveling eastbound on Highway 55 near Highway 10 in his compact SUV when he caused the first and second collision of a truck and an SUV. The chaos did not end there.

Soon after, Ortiz caused the final collision with another compact SUV that sent him rolling into the ditch and resting on the railroad tracks.

Ortiz sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Buffalo Hospital by Allina ambulance. None of the other drivers involved were injured in the collisions.