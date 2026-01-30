Stuber’s Two Helps Crush to Comeback Win

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerPXP / St. Cloud, Minn.

-On Thursday, January 29, the St Cloud Crush boys hockey team defeated the Brainerd Warriors 4-3 on senior night. Jackson Stuber finished the game with 2 goals while Logan Ylinen had one goal, and two assists.

Neither team scored in the first period but a holding penalty on St. Clouds Carson Siers with 26 seconds left. The Warriors took the powerplay into the second period and just as it ended, Kellen Ellingson found Zander Peterson, who scored the first goal of the game. Four seconds later SCSU’s Corbin Matanich was called for roughing but the Crush thwarted the warriors powerplay.

With just under seven minutes remaining in the second period, Brainerds Ace Schindler gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead with Ellingson getting another assist. 1 minute and 15 seconds later, Crush defender Landon O’Donnel found his brother Lincoln O’Donnel open at the blue line. Lincoln O’Donnell fired a slapshot and found the back of the net, getting the Crush on the board. With 1 minute and 48 seconds to go, Logan Ylinen fired a puck over the shoulder of Brainerd’s goaltender and tied the game up at 2.

St. Cloud had much more confidence in the third period and Jackson Stuber stepped things up. He scored St. Cloud’s third straight goal to give them the lead with 10:43 left. Logan Ylinen then passed through the slot to find Stuber who added another goal, giving St. Cloud a 4-2 lead. A late goal from Brainerds Kellen Ellingson then got the Warriors within one. However, the St. Cloud Crush defeated the Brainerd Warriors 4-3.

The Crush will now take on the St. Michael Albertville Knights on February third in St. Michael, MN.