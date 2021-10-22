Students At St. Johns And St. Benedict’s Walk Out Of Class Following Disturbing Allegations

By: The Associated Press

The colleges of St. Benedict and St. John’s University are investigating allegations that some male students started a competition this fall to tally sexual encounters with female students.

The allegations were first reported by the student newspaper, The Record. A spokeswoman for the schools wouldn’t provide details, but said they did say they have been investigating since they learned about the allegations in late September.

The Institute for Women’s Leadership at the College of St. Benedict is encouraging students to walk out of class Thursday afternoon and participate in a sit-in to demand action and stand up against sexual misconduct.