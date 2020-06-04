Summer Culvert Construction to Begin in Holdingford

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Drivers in and around the Holdingford area are urged to look out for construction work coming soon.

Culvert work coming to County Road 17 will begin this Monday, June 8th and is expected to take only a week to finish. Dates and time frames are weather dependent.

Detours will be posted around the construction areas. For more information on present and future projects in St. Cloud, visit https://co.stearns.mn.us/PropertyRoads/RoadConstruction. For any other questions you can contact the Stearns County Highway Department at (320) 255-6180. Drive Safe!