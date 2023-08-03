Summer Reading Program Provides Books to 2,000+ District 742 Students

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Partners and Kids Reading A-lot Together (PAKRAT) program finished another successful summer of bringing quality literature to the children of School District 742 and the St. Cloud area on Wednesday.

In total, the PAKRAT bus checked out just under 6,000 books to a little over 2,000 children through the seven-week program.

Throughout the school year, the PAKRAT program provides quality reading material for District 742 students.

And: In the summer, they ensure children keep reading. Staff and volunteers ride the green LEAF PAKRAT bus to various District 742 locations to give literature to students.

The PAKRAT program is funded through the Local Education and Activities Foundation (LEAF).