Supper And Secrets? Learn About Lake Georges History Sept. 22

Nyah Adams / News Director

Learn about the history and secrets of St. Cloud’s beautiful Lake George this September 22nd from 6:00-7:30 p.m.

From alum treatments to the strange swan pond, Lake George has some mysterious history.

The St. Cloud Stormwater staff and the Sauk River Watershed district are selling tickets for $15 to enjoy the evening at Lake George.

The $15 fee includes a light supper, a tour of Lake George, and learning about water quality improvement practices that contribute to cleaner water.

To register visit the ISD 742 website.