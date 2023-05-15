SurvivorSpace Introduces Therapy Toolkit

Jakub Blum / Reporter

SurvivorSpace offers practical tools to support adult survivors of child sexual abuse in their healing journey.

They now have a new resource: The Therapy Toolkit.

Clinical Psychologist Sarah Helms says the engaging video offers helpful coping tools that survivors can use anytime, anywhere.

For survivors who are interested in seeking therapeutic service, the series also includes tips on choosing the right kind of therapy, as well as how to find a therapist.