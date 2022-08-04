Suspect Arrested in St. Cloud From July 6 Shooting Incident on the South Side

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A suspect has been arrested and charged in a St. Cloud shooting that happened July 6th on the city’s south side.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says investigators working the case identified suspects in the shooting. On Wednesday afternoon police confirmed 20-year-old Jamarcus Jamond Morris of St. Cloud was inside an apartment in the 1000 block of 1st Street N.E. in Sartell. An arrest warrant was still active for Morris on the charge of 4 counts of 2nd degree assault in reference to this shooting.

Oxton says about 1:30 p.m. members of the St. Cloud Police Department SWAT Team executed the search warrant and found Morris. He was taken into custody without incident. Morris was taken to the Stearns County Jail and is being held on the warrant.

The case involves a shooting incident that happed in an alley near 6th Avenue and 11th Streets South, behind an apartment building near University Drive. There was a large argument happening that led to gunfire and four people being injured.