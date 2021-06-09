Suspect Flees Scene after Vehicle Roll Over

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a roll over accident in the 800 block of Lincoln Ave NE around 1 p.m. yesterday. Officers found the vehicle on its roof upon arrival.

The driver was 39-year-old, Tabitha King, of St. Cloud who was able to escape her vehicle with the help of some witnesses. King had non-life-threatening injuries and did not need to be hospitalized.

Investigation revealed King’s vehicle was struck by a black Buick sedan exiting the parking lot that caused King’s vehicle to roll over. The suspect fled the scene when officers arrived. The black Buick is believed to have damage to the front end of the passenger side.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud PD at 320-251-1200.