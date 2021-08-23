Suspect Found in Minnetonka After Shooting in St. Cloud

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department sent officers to a shooting complaint at 6th Street and 10th Avenue North yesterday afternoon near downtown St. Cloud.

Officers determined a lone 18-year-old male victim from St. Cloud was shot at multiple times while driving his car through an intersection. The victim was not injured by any shots but the vehicle was struck.

Further investigation revealed prior to the shooting, the suspect was 20-year-old Ca’Mari Smith from Minnetonka. Smith was an acquaintance of the victim and had been involved in a dispute with the victim’s family earlier in the day. Smith fled the scene in his vehicle after the shooting.

Around 9:30 Sunday night, Smith was located in Minnetonka and taken into custody by officers from the Minnetonka Police Department. Smith was eventually taken back to Stearns County Jail where he is being held on charges related to the shooting.

This is still an active investigation.