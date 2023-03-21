“Suspicious Death” Of Woman In Waite Park Ruled A Homicide

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The Waite Park Police Department report the Midwest Medical Examiner’s determined the suspicious death of a woman on Feb. 7 in Waite Park a homicide.

Fifty-two-year-old Andrea Cottew was found dead in her apartment, 320 Park Meadows Drive, by Waite Park police officers conducting a wellness check around 7:30 a.m.

No arrests have yet been made and the police department says that this investigation is still ongoing as investigators continue to try and learn more about the circumstances leading up to Cottew’s death.

The Waite Park PD are also asking anyone with information to contact them at (320) 251-3281. If you wish to report anonymously, you can do that by calling Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301 or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers pay rewards up to $1,000 for tip information which leads to an arrest and formal charging.