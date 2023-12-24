SUV hospitalizes pedestrian on Hwy. 12 near Montrose

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MARYSVILLE TWP., Minn. — A man is recovering in the hospital after getting hit by an SUV in Wright County.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Troopers say the SUV was driving westbound on Highway 12 when it hit 41-year-old Greggory Leeman from Motley near Xcel Energy in Montrose. Leeman was walking on the road.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt from the crash.

Leeman is expected to recover at the Hennepin County Medical Center.