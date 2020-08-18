SUV Rollover in Wright County Crash

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Wright County Police Department responded to a call where an SUV was rolled over on its side.

Twenty-year-old Abdinasir Sharif-Abdullahi of St. Cloud was driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on I-94 near Hasty when he lost control, over-corrected and rolled the vehicle.

Sharif-Abdullahi was transported to St. Cloud Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash.