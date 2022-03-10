Tami Calhoun Announces Bid for 14-A House Seat in St. Cloud

Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

A local resident is announcing her run for a Minnesota House seat representing the St. Cloud area.

Tami Calhoun is running for the 14-A seat, currently held by incumbent Tama Theis. The district covers St. Cloud, St. Augusta and a portion of Waite Park.

In her announcement Calhoun says she is interested in shaping policy around public safety, education, health care and economic security for families. Calhoun added she sees potential in legislation that would provide incentives to people to enter the professions of nursing, teaching, childcare and public safety.

Her career included teaching for 34 years at South Junior High and Talahi Community School. Music is still part of her life with Minnesota Center Chorale, Great River Chorale, area orchestras, and choirs at church, maintaining her ties within the community.