Tech Dominates Sauk Rapids – Rice in 9-1 Victory

Thursday night brought out some wicked weather at Tech Tiger Stadium to open up Central Lakes Conference play between the Tech Tigers and Sauk-Rapids Rice Storm. The constant drizzling rain didn’t stop either team though, as both were looking for an early season win.

Tech was 1-0 coming into the game. Their first match was a big 7-1 win over Detroit Lakes. While SRR was 1-1, with a big win over Little Falls and a tough loss to Sartell. Tech has a strong roster looking to make a comeback after their 2020 season was cut short due to the Covid pandemic.

Early on in the game, the Storm struggled for possession of the ball and finding time to bring out their offense due to Tech’s speedy and aggressive lineup. Scoring started out early for the Tigers with a smart play from junior Sadam Yussuf around the three minute mark. After that it was all Tech in the first half, with two back-to-back goals from Abdurahman Ismail and Khalid Yussuf. Tech was up 4-0 just before halftime, but that wasn’t enough for Ismail. He completed his hat trick with only minutes to go. Tech would end the half up 5-0.

The second half was a bit different. The Storm came out much stronger in the first chunk of the second half. They also switched goaltenders from senior Gavin Emery to junior Josh Taipo. The rain started to come down much harder, so goaltending on both sides started to slide. Starting off the second half would be junior defenseman Gavin Fenstad with a beautiful long shot from the right side. After that, Tech would add on points from Sougi Hissein and Abdulmajid Barud as well.

Before the game was over, with only thirty seconds to go, the Storm were able to capitalize on the rainy conditions and catch Nicholas Lalonde off guard to give themselves one point on the board from junior Cooper Goodwin. The game would end with a dominant 9-1 Tech victory. Up next for the Storm, they’ll face Willmar at home on Tuesday, while Tech will be away in Brainerd on the same day.