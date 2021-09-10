Tech Girls Soccer Fall to Alexandria

By: Ricky Klaverkamp

The Tech Tigers girls soccer team fell 1-0 in a tight match against the undefeated Alexandria Cardinals on Thursday night.

Going into the game the Cards hadn’t let up a goal in 240 minutes of play. They hadn’t scored less than 4 goals in their first three games of the season. The Tigers were 1-1-0 on the young season coming off a 1-0 loss to undefeated Brainerd.

The game started off as a back and forth affair for the first 10 minutes. Alexandria then started to control play in the Tiger zone. However they were unable to break through the Tiger backline of Maddie Nefs, Jayna Benson, Raena Volker, and Megan Bartlett. Goalkeeper Abby Wright was essentially unchallenged with shots going high or wide. The Tigers were soon able to get on the attack and put shots on target forcing Cardinal keeper Sophia Vinje to work. However neither team was able to find a goal after the first half of play.

The second half was a little different with the Tigers being able to put a lot more pressure on the Cardinals. Molly Burkstrand was able to find her way through the Cardinal backline several times. She got off several chances including a breakaway however she was unable to find the back of the net. The Cards were not out though as Ella Westlund and Greta Oldenkamp were able to work into open area outside the 18. Westlund then let a shot off that went just over the top of the net grazing the crossbar.

The game looked like it would end tied before Allie Haabala made a run down the near side touchline. She put a low cross to Westlund who buried a point blank shot in the 78′ making it 1-0. The Tigers were just out of time and the game ended with that score line.

The Cardinals are now on a 320’ clean sheet and advance to 3-0-0 in the CLC and 4-0-0 overall. The Tigers fall to 1-2-0 in the CLC and overall.

The Tigers can next be heard on 97.5 RadioX on Monday at 7pm when they travel to take on the Fergus Falls Otters.