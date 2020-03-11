Tech High School Math Team Takes Home State Title

The St. Cloud won the Minnesota State High School League Mathematics championship on Monday.

In a fierce competition, Tech stumbled out of the gate and were sitting in 8th place through the first two events and were well behind the leaders at the time.

Coach Ben Thell said that it was the seniors who came through late to propel the Tigers to the championship, “Our seniors . . . took the last individual event [and] really came through for us scoring 19 points. When it came down to the final event (the team event), we didn’t know our standing. But the entire team came together to answer 5 out of the 6 questions correctly, scoring 20 points.”

Tech ultimately just edged out Sartell High School by three points for the championship.