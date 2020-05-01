Tech High School Principal to Transition to New Role

St. Cloud Area School District has announced that they will be making a principal change at Tech High School.

The District says that the current principal, Charlie Eisenreich, informed the District that he was planning to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Knowing of his intention to retire, the District and Eisenreich agreed that it was in the best interest to plan an early transition of leadership at Tech High School.

Eisenreich will now be taking on a Principal on Special Assignment role to help lead the upcoming changes to middle-level activities programming. The District believes that his many years as a teacher and administrator, along with his background in coaching will help with the restructuring.

Eisenreich has spent the last 13 years as a principal in the district, spending time at both Apollo and Tech High Schools.