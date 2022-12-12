Tech High School Student Killed in Crash Saturday Night, A Community Responds

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud Tech High School and the St. Cloud Norseman are supporting the family and friends of a 17-year-old student who died in an accident over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports Charlie Boike died in a single vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th. The accident happened in St. Augusta, near his family home, and was reported by a passing driver. Authorities say once more bystanders arrived they were able to get Boike out of the SUV and they started CPR.

Deputies arrived and also tried lifesaving measures but he was declared dead at the scene. The roads were slippery at the time of the crash and the vehicle had gone into the ditch and rolled. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Charlie Boike

St. Cloud Tech High School Principal Jason Harris shared the news with students and families over the weekend and grief counselors will be available to students Monday. Charlie Boike played hockey on the St. Cloud Crush hockey team and his family wanted to share that through organ donation, Charlie’s journey continues on by helping others.

The Boike family is also tied to the St. Cloud Norseman local hockey team, his mother helps place player needs and placing them with host families. The Norseman have started a Go Fund Me effort to raise funds to help the family. The write that they consider Charlie their #1 fan.

In an online post they add the family is the heart of hockey in the St. Cloud area and they would love to be able to help them as they prepare to honor Charlie and the life he lived with a huge heart and his memorable smile.