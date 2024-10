It was senior night at St. Cloud Tech high school as the tech Tigers hosted the Moorhead Spuds.

After an uneventful first half, the score stood 0-0 at halftime. The Tigers started the second half with solid offensive chances, but neither them, nor the few opportunities the Spuds had turned into a goal. Final Score 0-0.

Up next for the Tigers, a road trip to Park Center to end the regular season.